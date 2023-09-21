CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s 2TB MP600 PRO heatsink SSD hits one of its best prices at $115 today

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped. After launching at $370, this model started the year off at $200 on Amazon before more recently falling into the $130 range. While earlier this year it was notable to see it drop to $150 or so, today’s deal is far below that to deliver the second-lowest price we have tracked. This is within $5 of the best price ever, which was a fleeting offer during Prime Day. You’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 internal SSD that clocks in at up to 7,100MB/s. A notable option to upgrade a PC battlestation or to slide into a PlayStation 5 before Spider-Man 2 launches next month, it comes with an integrated aluminum heatspreader to “disperse heat and reduce throttling” that is designed to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” Get a closer look at it in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

One way to both take things up a notch and bring spending down is to go with the 1TB Samsung 990. This heatsink-equipped option clocks in with an even faster 7,450MB/s transfer rate alongside the same PCIe 4.0 performance and a lower $80 price tag. All of the details you need on this model while it’s still on sale are waiting in our previous coverage.

As far as portable solutions are concerned, we are also still tracking a solid deal on the best-in-class WD_BLACK 1TB P40 SSD Game Drive with customizable RGB lighting at $105 shipped. And that deal is joining an ongoing price drop on the popular Samsung T7 Shield variant that is now selling for just over $72 shipped on Amazon, down from the $100 or more regular price tag. Scope that offer out right here and in our hands-on review.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

