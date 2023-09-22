Perfect for Macs, the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard drops to $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac at $69.99 shipped. This new all-time low on Amazon is clocking in at $30 off the usual $100 price tag. It’s $10 below our previous mention and one of the first chances to save on this colorway. Thanks to today’s deal, Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact keyboards yet and for less. Its wireless design is backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Learn more about this Mac keyboard deal below the fold.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene earlier in the summer and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech that we’ve found on other new gear like its Master 3S mouse, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience and how it differs from the Mac keyboard deal above.

Should something with more of a flair for gaming be more your speed, earlier this week saw the launch of Razer’s new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards. The new series of battlestation upgrades arrive with all of the usual RGB lighting you’d expect, but also with the unique feature of key switches with adjustable actuation. The while lineup is now shipping and starts from $180.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

