Today’s best Android app deals: Reventure, 60 Parsecs!, Sheltered, and more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Today’s Android app offers are joined by this deal on Motorola’s razr+ foldable alongside Jabra’s just-released Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds and an ongoing discount on Google’s Nest Cam Indoor. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Reventure, 60 Parsecs!, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Flockers, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Reventure features:

One hundred different endings
Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending.
Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing?
Only one way to know…
Lots of “”Aha!”” moments
The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do.
Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out.
A big bunch of unlockable stuff
New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more!
Bazillions of secrets and pop-culture references
They are, you know, secrets. So we won’t spoil them here 😉

