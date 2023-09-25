Jabra’s just-released Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds see first discount to $180, more

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds. Dropping down to $179.99 shipped in several styles, the savings today kick off from the usual $200 price tag. Having just launched at the end of last month, you can now lock-in the first discount and a new all-time low at $20 off. Jabra’s latest flagship earbuds arrive with a fitness-oriented approach that earns the Elite 8 buds the Active naming scheme. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

Alongside the all-new Elite 8 Active, we’re also tracking some other discounted Jabra earbuds:

More on the new Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds:

Waterproof, sweatproof, dustproof and drop resistant, these Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are built to withstand the extremes. With Jabra ShakeGrip technology, these ear buds won’t fall out. Add dimension & clarity to your audio experience with Spatial Sound, powered by Dolby. With 8hrs of playback & 32hrs of wireless charging in the splashproof case, these Jabra earbuds support your active lifestyle.

