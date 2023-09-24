Google’s Nest Cam Indoor amplifies your Assistant security setup at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor for $79.99 shipped in several styles. With a normal $100 price tag, you can now save 20% while locking in the third-best discount of the year. This comes within $5 of our previous mention and $10 of the 2023 low. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Adding some extra security to the outside of your home, Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell is also joining the savings. We saw this offer go live earlier in the week, delivering some porch pirate defense at $136. This offer delivers the same Assistant-ready security package, just with a weather-proof build in tow and a discount down from $180.

And should your front door need a bit of a different upgrade, we’re tracking a discount right now on the Yale Assure Smart Lock 2. This drops the unique new Pantone model down to one of the best prices ever of $225. It comes with a unique colorway to standout on your front door, while clocking in with $35 in savings.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

