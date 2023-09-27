Review: Moment’s new iPhone 15 cases deliver a near-perfect iPhoneography companion

Amongst some of our favorite cases every year, Moment is back with its new iPhone 15 covers. Delivering some of the best iPhonegraphy cases on the market, the latest debuts continue to offer textured designs for added grip, four fun colors, and support for the next-generation T-Series lenses. There’s just one problem keeping these from being perfect…

Moment just launched its new cases right on the same day that the iPhone 15 made headlines in the Wonderlust event. The company quickly shipped me a set of them to try out, and I’ve been putting them to the test over the past few days.

Before fully diving into my thoughts, it’s at least worth mentioning that I haven’t been able to fully test the Moment iPhone 15 Case. The real reason to bring one of these into your kit is the support for Moment’s smartphone lenses – at least it’s the one thing that no other case can do. With the new T-Series just beginning to ship, I haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with them just yet. But in the meantime, there’s a lot to love at $49.99 each.

Moment starts off its latest covers with the same rubbery and grippy build as before. There’s not all too much that has been adjusted here, with the same textured back and soft-touch material that makes this just a joy to hold. Normally when cases try and add some indents molded into the case, it ends up sacrificing on how just how comfortable it is for daily use. Sure, there’s some added grip when you’re trying to take a photo or extra ergonomics for prolonged sessions – but Moment manages to do that without making any sacrifices.

This hasn’t changed all too much from previous years, but the new iPhone 15 design does mean that the softer edges translate over to an even more comfortable case. Rounding out the build, you’ll find metal buttons that have a metallic finish to match the colorway of each case. Moment throws in some lanyard loops at the bottom and a fairly large cut out to accommodate some of the beefier USB-C cables.

The colors this year are, however, getting some love. Moment is going with a more toned down palette this time around for the iPhone 15 series cases. The company sent over three of the four designs for me to check out, with Black, Olive Green, and Red Clay styles landing on my doorstep last week. I suppose they thought I had enough blue on my person already with the hair and all, so the Indigo style eludes me for now.

Each one isn’t quite as bright as we’ve seen from some of the more vibrant colorways in years’ past. But I quite like the styles the company chose this year. They’re by no means boring, despite being a bit less in your face, while still accessorizing your device with some very nice looks.

As much as I love the new Moment iPhone 15 case, there’s one thing keeping it from being perfect. It lacks a built-in button to complement Apple’s new Action Button. Instead, you’ll find a hole that lets you toggle the new feature with your device’s actual hardware. I set my Action Button to pull up the camera, which seems very fitting for this review – something I expect a lot of more photography-focused users have also done. That just happens to be Moment’s target demographic, too. So it’s unfortunate to see an omission of a dedicated button.

A lot of different case makers got this wrong, and some have even come out to announce that they would be fixing it down the line. Hopefully this is something that Moment does in the future, too. I’ve only been playing around with the Action Button for less than a week now, but I already see it as an invaluable tool for creators – especially anyone who shoots video or captures photos from an iPhone.

That being said, the lack of an actual button built into the case is hardly a deal breaker. The Moment iPhone 15 case does so much well at $50 that it’ll still be in my rotation of daily drivers – because a girl like myself can’t have just one iPhone case on all the time.

I am very excited to get my hands on the new T-Series lenses from Moment soon, which means that even if I was entirely finished with the new iPhone 15 cases, I’d be returning to them eventually. But now that I’ve gotten to test these out over the past few days, I am excited to fully put some of my favorite cases back to work with some added photography capabilities in tow.

