First deals hit PopSockets’ MagSafe iPhone 15 grip cases in today’s 20% off sitewide sale

The new PopSockets iPhone 15 cases were recently unveiled, just after its updated and more compact rounded MagSafe grips, and now we are seeing the very first deals. Joining free shipping on all orders over $45, the official PopSockets site is now offering 20% off everything, including all of its latest iPhone 15 gear, when you apply code 20POP at checkout. The new accessories are yet to see any significant price drops via the official Amazon storefront but we will keep an eye out for price matching with the convenient free Prime shipping attached. Head below for more details.

First PopSockets iPhone 15 grip case deals:

PopSockets launched its new cases shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest handsets to offer long-time fans of the brand and folks looking to get a better grip on iPhone 15 a chance to do so with its latest colorways, form-factors, and designs. And now, using the code above you can score the very deals on them:

The same goes for its new rounded MagSafe Grips with the usual pop-out design we featured previously that now drop from up to $35 down to $28. Check out the various designs right here.

Just be sure to also check out some of the other iPhone 15 case deals we are tracking including these epic vintage iMac-inspired translucent models from Spigen starting at $24.

PopSockets iPhone 15 for MagSafe Grip Case features:

Compatible with all our MagSafe accessories, with certified drop protection up to 10 feet. Add a matching MagSafe grip for easy texting + holding, or stand to watch videos hands-free. Available for iPhone 15.

Easily swap the top to change your style

Securely grip your phone with the included PopGrip for MagSafe Certified 10ft (3m) drop protection (case only)

Raised, surround screen protection

Slim, protective design

Improved pocketability and portability

