Get a better grip on iPhone 15 with new PopSockets cases starting from $34, more

Just after launching its new more compact MagSafe smartphone handle, the new PopSockets iPhone 15 grip cases and more have arrived. PopSockets has been a staple in the smartphone accessory business for years with its namesake stick-on, and now MagSafe, grips being an integral part of the handset experience for many. This year’s collection includes a series of new models, some with the integrated and removable back-mounted grip in place and some without, and everything is now available for purchase before iPhone 15 begins shipping this Friday. Head below for a closer look.

PopSockets iPhone 15 grip cases

This year’s collection does include a standard basic case with built-in MagSafe tech, but the real highlight for most will be the new PopSockets iPhone 15 Case with its latest Round Phone Grip on the back.

Much like buying the grip separately, the new round MagSafe grip can be quickly removed and put back in place as needed so as to support the wider MagSafe accessory ecosystem, be it chargers, car mounts, or otherwise.

Features at a glance:

Our all-in-one case for iPhone 15 with our round phone grip for MagSafe allows you to use your phone one-handed, kickstand your phone on the go, protect from drops, and wirelessly charge your phone

Our phone case for iPhone 15 has certified 10 ft drop protection for a durable but slim design

PopSockets iPhone 15 case is compatible with all MagSafe accessories, wireless chargers, and all products in the PopSockets ecosystem.

iPhone 15 case features raised, surround screen protection, and round phone grip for MagSafe to prop up your phone on-the-go

Pro Tip – Add on PopSockets accessories such as a MagSafe Vent Mount or MagSafe Surface Mount

The new PopSockets iPhone 15 grip cases with MagSafe are now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront starting from $34 shipped for the iPhone 15 Plus model and $59.99 shipped for the rest of them. Browse through all of the various color options right here including everything from totally clear to a smokey translucent model and the iridescent Aura design.

Then scope out some of the best deals we are tracking on iPhone 15 cases in our roundup from pre-order day before diving into more of our favorite new covers below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

