JBL’s 2023 Tour Pro 2 wireless buds with onboard touchscreen hit $199 Amazon low ($50 off)

Joining the ongoing deal on the translucent Beats Studio Buds+, Amazon is now offering the JBL Tour Pro 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $199 shipped in black. Regularly $249, this is the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon at $50 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This subsequent Amazon all-time low delivers the first deal on the novel display-equipped earbuds since we went hands-on with them back in August. The true adaptive noise cancelling tech joins smart ambient audio passthrough action when you need to hear your surroundings alongside built-in mics for taking calls with VoiceAware so “you can choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input.” But the real standout feature of the JBL Tour Pro 2 is the smart case equipped with an onboard touchscreen so you can “control the earbuds’ settings, manage calls and playback, control your audio setting and battery level and set your alarm without taking out your phone.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, unless you’re enamored by the onboard screen found on the JBL Tour Pro 2, there are more affordable earbuds out there. The Beats Studio Buds+ are currently on sale for $130 shipped and we are still seeing Jabra’s just-released Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds down at $180.

If you’re looking to go over-ear, the new Beats Studio Pro with ANC and Spatial Audio returned to the all-time low this morning. This deal will likely only be around for today, so be sure to jump on the $100 price drop (they are now down at $250) while you still can if you’re interested. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

JBL Tour Pro 2 features:

Smart Case for seamless experience: Control the earbuds’ settings, manage calls and playback, control your audio setting and battery level and set your alarm without taking out your phone, through the screen of the charging case. Enjoy a truly seamless experience thanks to the JBL Tour Pro 2 unique smart charging case without using your phone or the JBL Headphones App.

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient: Enjoy the soundtrack of your life no matter where you are. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology automatically uses 4 noise sensing mics to adjust to your surroundings in real-time, minimizing distractions when you need to focus and optimizing the JBL Tour Pro 2’s performance for a superior audio experience—all while you adjust ANC mode control with the JBL Headphones app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!