Score a set of transparent Beats Studio Buds+ with 36-hr. battery at $130 shipped (Reg. $170)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $170 $130
Beats Studio Buds+

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in all four colorways including the transparent option. Regularly $170, this is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low on the transparent version at $40 off the going rate. We have seen the black and other colors as low as $100 previously from places like Woot, but today’s deals are the lowest we can find right now. This set launched back in May as the latest wireless buds from the Beats camp, offering up folks some more options over the stark white AirPods that have recently been updated with USB-C charging action. Get a closer look at the Beats Studio Buds+ in our hands-on review and down below. 

The latest Beats Studio Buds+ feature enhanced ANC tech alongside improved transparency mode when you need to let some outside sound in. That’s on top of 36 hours of wireless listening time, “3x larger voice-targeting mics,” and “industry-leading wireless Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.” 

If you’re not sold on the Beats or that slick see-through design and are just looking for something budget-friendly to get the job done without breaking the bank, early Prime Day deals on Amazon’s new Echo buds are now live. You can bring home a pair of these for just $35 shipped today, down from the regular $50, to deliver a match of the lowest price we have ever tracked. Get a closer look at these and the rest of our early October Prime day deals right here

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

