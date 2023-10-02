New Beats Studio Pro with ANC and Spatial Audio return to all-time low at $250 ($100 off)

Today only, Woot is now offering the new Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 and still fetching as much at Amazon, directly from Apple, and elsewhere, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches our previous mention from back in August as only the second time they have dropped this low. Now marked down in all four colorways and joining a price drop on the translucent Beats Studio Buds+ that are now down at $130 shipped on Amazon, the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones just debuted for the first time over the last couple months and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review where we said “they make AirPods Max impossible to recommend (for now).” Head below for additional details.

You’re looking at the latest over-ear headphone experience from Beats, complete with two distinct listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. One-touch pairing with Apple and Android devices, they also deliver Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking that places “you at the center of an immersive 360-degree listening experience.” From there, you’ll find 40 hours of total battery life with a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge that provides up to 4 hours of additional playback.

As we mentioned above, if it’s the Beats earbuds you’re after, the Studio Buds+ in all colorways, including the translucent option, are marked down from $170 to $130 shipped at Amazon right now. Scope out all of the details and historical pricing breakdown in our deal coverage from yesterday morning before the price jumps back up.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

