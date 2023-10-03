Secure an 8Bitdo PC/Mac/mobile wireless controller and charging dock down at $42

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller with Charging Dock from $41.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for white and pink model (within $2 for the black). Not to be confused with the Hall Effects stick model (anti-drift tech) that is currently marked down to $61.59 from the regular $70 price tag, this is the ALPS stick model that delivers a very similar setup otherwise at a lower price point – we are also big fans of this model around here. It officially supports iPhone, iPad, macOS, and Apple TV now alongside compatibility on PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Raspberry Pi. It also ships with the multifunction charging dock alongside a 2.4g wireless adapter, a USB-C charging cable, and built-in rumble vibration tech. This model works alongside the brand’s Ultimate software on PC to create custom profiles, button maps, and to tweak the functionality of the back-mounted paddle controls. Head below for more additional details.

If you can make do with a wired model for your extra gamepad, something like the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller will save you some cash while still delivering some customization options – button mapping, modifiable vibration, and adjustable hair triggers – and the pair of back paddle controls.

Elsewhere in controller deals, Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna gamepad has now dropped to $40 as part of the early fall Prime Day sale. The regularly $70 controller works with a range of platforms and you can get a closer look at what it can bring to your setup right here.

And you’ll find all of the latest from 8Bitdo in our dedicated hub including the ongoing price drop on its officially licensed Xbox arcade controller.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller features:

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV now. (Officially Supported)

Compatible with Apple, PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Ultimate Software on PC

Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)

2 Pro back paddle buttons & Custom Profile Switch button, 3 profiles to switch on the fly

2.4g adapter, rumble vibration, USB-C, 15 hours rechargeable battery

