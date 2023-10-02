Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna controller sees $40 early Prime Day deal (Reg. $70)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller

As part of its now live early October Prime Day deals, going offers on the All-new Echo Buds with Alexa, the Fire Max 11 tablet, and more, Amazon is now offering its official Luna Wireless Gaming Controller for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid $40 or 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with the early Prime Day deal we tracked this past summer to return the multi-platform gamepad to its all-time low status for the second time this year. While Prime Day is right around the corner, ushering in the potential of a slightly lower price, it likely won’t be by much if at all and there’s no telling how long that offer will actually stick around for anyway. The Luna works across your ecosystem of devices and platforms including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear as a one-stop shop wireless gamepad. Features include Xbox-style offset thumbsticks, “easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.” More details below. 

If you’re looking to also use the Luna with mobile and cloud setups, the Made For Amazon Phone Clip is a notable way to leverage some of your savings here today. Made specifically for Luna, this clip will securely affix the gamepad to a mobile device for a more ergonomic and comfortable gaming setup on the go at $15 Prime shipped

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller features:

  • Luna Prime Day deals: Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.
  • Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.
  • With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

