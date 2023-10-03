Jabra’s all-new Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos see first discount down to $225

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds. Just released at the very end of August, the savings are now arriving at $224.99 shipped in all three styles. Each pair is down from the usual $250 price tag and marking new all-time lows in the process at $25 off. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold for a quick rundown on what to expect.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Debuting right beside the new Elite 10 earbuds, Jabra also launched the Elite 8 Active. These are on sale for the first time, too, delivering a more fitness-focused companion to the peak listening experience offered above. These drop down to a $180 all-time low, clocking in at $45 under the Elite 10 while delivering a better value for those who don’t need the best ANC around or even more immersive listening.

More on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds:

Sink into all-day comfort with Jabra ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design on these Elite 10 wireless earbuds removes the feeling of having your ears plugged, and the unique EarGel design helps relieve in-ear pressure. With Elite 10 you get Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Complete with 10mm speakers, the lifelike audio in these Jabra earbuds gives your sound new clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!