V-MODA S-80 Wireless Headphones double as personal speakers at $100 low (Reg. up to $400)

Joining an on going deal on the new Beats Studio Pro headphones, Amazon is now offering the V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones for $99.99 shipped Regularly $400, these headphones release in summer 2022 and have since dropped into the $170 range at Amazon. So this is indeed $300 off the current MSRP, but you’re looking at more like at $70 in savings to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, V-MODA considers the S-80 as its “first all-wireless headphones” that deliver a “unique” two-way design accommodating both traditional on-ear listening and “use as a personal speaker system” – you can completely flip the ear cups around for a sort of around the neck speaker system setup. Alongside support for Qualcomm aptX HD and AAC codecs, the dedicated mobile editor app also allows users to “shape the response for their style and taste with a custom EQ curve or one-touch presets for different genres.” Dive in for a deeper breakdown right here and head below for more details.

If you’re not convinced on the V-MODA S-80 set above, something like the Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones might be a better fit that won’t cost as much. Currently selling for $80 shipped on Amazon, you’ll land some ANC tech here, 40 hours of wireless playback time, and save some cash in the process.

Just be sure to also dive into our hands-on review Anker’s new Space One Headphones with drastically improved ANC while you’re at it.

Elsewhere in new releases, Bose just unleashed its brand new flagship ANC cans in the form of the new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds. Now available for pre-order, you can get a complete breakdown of what the latest and greatest from the world of Bose has to offer right here.

V-MODA S-80 All-Wireless Headphones features:

V-MODA’s first all-wireless headphones

Unique and attractive two-way design for traditional on-ear listening and use as a personal speaker system

Streamlined and stylish profile with the ability customize the look to match today’s gear or mood with interchangeable magnetic shields

Carefully crafted sound that maximizes the impact and energy of modern electronic music, with punchy low end, smooth midrange, and clear highs

Dedicated mobile editor app allows users to shape the response for their style and taste with a custom EQ curve or one-touch presets for different genres

