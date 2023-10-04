Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Galaxy Trucker, Through the Ages, Star Walk 2, more

The mid-week collection of the best iOS app deals is now live and waiting for your down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we spotted Apple’s Magic Keyboards as well as the first price cuts in months on Apple Watch SE 2 styles and this exclusive offer on SANDMARC’s gorgeous steel and titanium Apple Watch bands. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Galaxy Trucker, Through the Ages, Star Walk 2: Stars and Planets, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Revolution:War of Independence: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Last Hope: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: Stars and Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $49 Amazon low on all platforms (Reg. $70), more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: A Monster’s Expedition: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sole Light: Cool Puzzle Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokobond: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $15 (Reg. $30)

Galaxy Trucker features:

Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!