Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Galaxy Trucker, Through the Ages, Star Walk 2, more

Galaxy Trucker

The mid-week collection of the best iOS app deals is now live and waiting for your down below courtesy of Apple's digital storefront. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Revolution:War of Independence: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Last Hope: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: Stars and Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: A Monster’s Expedition: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sole Light: Cool Puzzle Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokobond: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $15 (Reg. $30)

Galaxy Trucker features:

Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!

