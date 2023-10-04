Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $49 Amazon low on all platforms (Reg. $70), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $49

Amazon is now offering its best prices ever on the new Madden NFL 24. While we saw the PS4 and PS5 version go on sale late yesterday afternoon, you’ll now also find the Xbox Series X copy marked down as well. The regularly $70 title is now selling for $48.99 shipped on all three platforms. That’s a solid 30% price and a new Amazon all-time low. This year’s version of the most popular football sim delivers a “leap forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” alongside enhanced FieldSENSE that provides “greater control and delivering realism to all the ways you play.” Smarter AI joins deeper control over your career and players with the ability to select “position, body type, and customize your Superstar.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

