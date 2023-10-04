Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $49 Amazon low on all platforms (Reg. $70), more

Amazon is now offering its best prices ever on the new Madden NFL 24. While we saw the PS4 and PS5 version go on sale late yesterday afternoon, you’ll now also find the Xbox Series X copy marked down as well. The regularly $70 title is now selling for $48.99 shipped on all three platforms. That’s a solid 30% price and a new Amazon all-time low. This year’s version of the most popular football sim delivers a “leap forward in character technology” with new “anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons” alongside enhanced FieldSENSE that provides “greater control and delivering realism to all the ways you play.” Smarter AI joins deeper control over your career and players with the ability to select “position, body type, and customize your Superstar.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Target Circle members select Nintendo Switch games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target Circle members only
- Activate deal right here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- SteamWorld Dig 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition pre-order $35
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Pokémon Violet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Elden Ring PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Action Adventure Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Open World Sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Origins Plus $28 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
