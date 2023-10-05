Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months at under $27 today (Reg. $45)

After the official price hike started going into effect in August, we are now tracking one of the best prices since on 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $26.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed at as much via Amazon, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find from a trusted source. Today’s deal is also within $1 of our previous mention and a great chance to ensure your subscription is set into the future at a discount. CDKeys has been a trusted source for discounted Xbox Game Pass subscription deals for years now and regularly delivers some of the lowest prices around for folks already subscribed and looking for an extension. You can get a complete breakdown of how the price hike works in our feature piece right here and then head below or additional details.

For those unfamiliar, Game Pass Ultimate delivers all of the perks and benefits of the old school Live Gold setup including free games, deals on digital titles, online play, and more. That’s on top of direct access to the ever-changing and growing on-demand Xbox game streaming library.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

