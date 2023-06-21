Xbox Game Pass subscription price hike on the way, Series X consoles going up as well; Here’s what you need to know

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft
Xbox Game Pass Samsung

After official Xbox game price hikes officially went into effect back in October of last year and speculation ran rampant that console and Xbox Game Pass would be next, the inevitable is now on the way now. Xbox hinted at as much, but it is really hitting home now. Various reports are now suggesting official Xbox Game Pass price hikes are on the way as early as next month alongside a price jump on its flagship consoles as well. It’s time to lock in your subscriptions now before the price increases go live folks. Head below for more details. 

Official Xbox Game Pass price hike and Series X too

Ok so, as far as the actual Xbox Series X prices go, the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombian markets will remain the same. Xbox Series S console prices will hold strong for now everywhere. 

Gamers looking to score one elsewhere might want to do so now. The Xbox Series X will soon jump to €549.99 across almost all European markets, up to £479.99 in the UK, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 in Australia starting on August 1, 2023. 

Xbox Game Ultimate and Game Pass for console pricing is also getting hiked up as well. Starting on July 6, 2023, Xbox Game Ultimate will jump to $16.99 per month from the usual $15 and the standard Game Pass for Console will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. PC Game Pass prices will remain the same. 

That means that existing Game Pass users on a monthly subscription won’t see these price jumps go into effect until August 13th (September 13th in Germany). Those subscribed on a yearly pass obviously won’t see the jump until you renew your subscription. 

Subscription prices are rising just about everywhere, Sony has already taken that route with its gamers, and Microsoft said it was coming and that it has nothing to do with recent acquisitions:

We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market…These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions. 

Nonetheless, it might be time to secure your Game Pass subscriptions as soon as possible and as far into the future as you can. The best (trusted) deal right now has 3 months available at CDKeys for under $30

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Early Prime Day eero savings arrive with prev-gen. 3-no...
Save 57% on OXO’s dishwasher-safe stainless steel...
LEGO officially reveals new 4,800-piece Disney Castle s...
Acer’s Swift X creator laptop with Ryzen 7 and RT...
Get Apple’s official MagSafe charger ready for St...
New Amazon lows hit the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK heatsink PC/...
Today’s Android game and app deals: River Legends...
EcoFlow Delta 2 power station with extra battery now $7...
Load more...
Show More Comments