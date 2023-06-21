Xbox Game Pass subscription price hike on the way, Series X consoles going up as well; Here’s what you need to know

After official Xbox game price hikes officially went into effect back in October of last year and speculation ran rampant that console and Xbox Game Pass would be next, the inevitable is now on the way now. Xbox hinted at as much, but it is really hitting home now. Various reports are now suggesting official Xbox Game Pass price hikes are on the way as early as next month alongside a price jump on its flagship consoles as well. It’s time to lock in your subscriptions now before the price increases go live folks. Head below for more details.

Official Xbox Game Pass price hike and Series X too

Ok so, as far as the actual Xbox Series X prices go, the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombian markets will remain the same. Xbox Series S console prices will hold strong for now everywhere.

Gamers looking to score one elsewhere might want to do so now. The Xbox Series X will soon jump to €549.99 across almost all European markets, up to £479.99 in the UK, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 in Australia starting on August 1, 2023.

Xbox Game Ultimate and Game Pass for console pricing is also getting hiked up as well. Starting on July 6, 2023, Xbox Game Ultimate will jump to $16.99 per month from the usual $15 and the standard Game Pass for Console will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. PC Game Pass prices will remain the same.

That means that existing Game Pass users on a monthly subscription won’t see these price jumps go into effect until August 13th (September 13th in Germany). Those subscribed on a yearly pass obviously won’t see the jump until you renew your subscription.

Subscription prices are rising just about everywhere, Sony has already taken that route with its gamers, and Microsoft said it was coming and that it has nothing to do with recent acquisitions:

We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market…These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions.

Nonetheless, it might be time to secure your Game Pass subscriptions as soon as possible and as far into the future as you can. The best (trusted) deal right now has 3 months available at CDKeys for under $30.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!