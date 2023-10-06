Today’s best iOS game and app deals: FAR Lone Sails, Tempest Pirate RPG, and more

Friday morning is here but before we move into the weekend, let’s gather up the day’s best deals on iOS games and apps. This morning also saw a solid deal go live on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 to go alongside ongoing offers on 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards and Apple Watch SE 2 styles, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like FAR: Lone Sails, EXIT – Trial of the Griffin, Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, Tower of Fortune 3, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pepi Hospital: Learn & Care: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EXIT – Trial of the Griffin: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 3: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Odysseus Kosmos – Episode 4: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bee Ready: Daily Planner: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Math Land: Arithmetic for kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iBird Ultimate Guide to Birds: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $7 (Reg. $13)

FAR Lone Sails features:

Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find?

