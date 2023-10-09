Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts at new $1,049 all-time low (Save $250)

The best price yet has arrived on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Now available via Amazon, you can bring home the recent addition to the MacBook lineup for $1,049 shipped in all four colors of the 256GB capacity. This is down from the usual $1,299 price tag that it launched with earlier this year, delivering $250 in savings along the way. It’s an extra $50 below our previous mention from over a month ago, too. The savings also carry over to the 512GB configuration at $1,249, which is $250 off its usual $1,499 going rate. We’ve seen this price just once before, as today’s markdown arrives at a return of the all-time low. These are the Prime Big Deal Day prices, too. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

And since we’re talking MacBooks, don’t forget that this week is now seeing some notable refurbished offerings go live. The savings don’t get any better than being able to score Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for its best price yet at $1,780, which takes $719 off the usual going rate to deliver that new all-time low.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

