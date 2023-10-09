Save $719 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,780, more in refurb Woot sale

Woot today is starting off the work week by discounting an assortment of refurbished MacBooks. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A particular highlight has the latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,779.99. You’d more regularly pay $2,499 for a new condition model, with today’s offer landing at $719 off. It’s a new all-time low, as well as one of the first chances to save on a refurbished model period. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip and all of the machine’s adjustments this time around.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, too.

Then you’ll want to be sure to check out all of the other discounts in this Woot sale. There are plenty of different Apple Silicon models up for grabs, including M2 machines and more. Not to mention, there’s some older models seeing even deeper discounts, like the M1 MacBook Air that is frankly a steal at just $649.99, down from $999. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty, too.

All of this week’s other best deals are now beginning to go live in our Apple guide, too.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

