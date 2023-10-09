Early Prime Day game deals: 50% off Zelda Skyward Sword, Mario Party, WarioWare, more

Now just a couple weeks away from the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, deals on Switch games are starting to roll in ahead of tonight’s Prime Big Deal Days event. While we are expecting some price matching at Amazon, GameStop has already launched its adjacent sale. Regularly $60, we are now tracking The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD down at $29.99, Super Mario Party for $29.99, Mario Strikers: Battle League at $29.99, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at $14.99, and the regularly $50 WarioWare Get It Together at $24.99 – be sure to check out our early hands-on impressions of the new WarioWare Move It too. This is just the beginning of the Switch and console game deals we will be seeing over the next 48-hours so be sure to come back for more as we move through the Prime Big Deal Days event. Head below for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links