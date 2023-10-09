Early Prime Day game deals: 50% off Zelda Skyward Sword, Mario Party, WarioWare, more

Now just a couple weeks away from the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, deals on Switch games are starting to roll in ahead of tonight’s Prime Big Deal Days event. While we are expecting some price matching at Amazon, GameStop has already launched its adjacent sale. Regularly $60, we are now tracking The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD down at $29.99, Super Mario Party for $29.99, Mario Strikers: Battle League at $29.99, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at $14.99, and the regularly $50 WarioWare Get It Together at $24.99 – be sure to check out our early hands-on impressions of the new WarioWare Move It too. This is just the beginning of the Switch and console game deals we will be seeing over the next 48-hours so be sure to come back for more as we move through the Prime Big Deal Days event. Head below for more.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shredder’s Revenge Anniversary Edition pre-order $35
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Pokémon Violet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Madden NFL 24 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition PS4 $42.50 (Reg. $85)
- Goat Simulator 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $22.50 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $25 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $60
- PlayStation Deals Under $20 sale via PSN
- Elden Ring PSN from $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Action Adventure Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Open World Sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Origins Plus $28 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!