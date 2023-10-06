Latest meross HomeKit door and window sensor kit returns to $14 low (30% off)

Update: The deals on the latest meross HomeKit Door and Window Sensor kit is now live once again at $13.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Details below.

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its brand new Smart HomeKit Wi-Fi Door and Window Sensor system with the hub included for $22.35 $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon or use code 8NFXSINT at checkout. Regularly $33, this is more than 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This brand new release is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon as well. Already have the meross hub? A new low is also available on just the Door and Window Sensor kit at $13.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This setup combines a pair of sensors that attach (using included adhesive) on either side of the door or window to provide real-time updates of the open/closed status. Connected to the hub, it works alongside the Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings platforms for other automations, like having the lights turn on when the door opens and things of that nature, alongside the peace of mind security features. Head below for more details.

meross already delivers some of the most affordable HomeKit-compatible smart home gear out there and there really isn’t very many other options that can keep up at a price like today’s, especially when it comes to new releases. You will find some options from lesser known brands right here – this 1-pack from Sengled is worth a look at $11.50 a pop with no HomeKit action – but the meross options are easily among the best options in the price range for folks not already heavily invested in other smart home platforms.

Elsewhere in smart home gear, our curated hub is loaded with notable deals. These Philips Hue HomeKit color starter kits are now on sale from $110, for example, alongside this rare offer on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Apple Home Key at $174. The latter of which is among only a few on the market with Apple Home Key support and you can get a closer look at how it stacks up in our recent deal coverage.

meross Smart HomeKit Wi-Fi Door and Window Sensor features:

Keep your home safe and secure with our advanced smart wifi door sensor, compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa and SmartThings. No Tools Needed, simply use the included strong mounting tape to install. Up to 0.94 in wide gap allowed of the two sensors. Get alerts immediately on your Meross app – giving you peace of mind and taking action quickly if needed. Take your home automation to the next level with Meross HomeKit Door Sensor, easily set triggers to control other HomeKit devices. Expand your smart home ecosystem, make your life easier and more convenient.

