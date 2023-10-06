LG’s 65/77-inch OLED C3 4K Smart TVs hit new lows from $1,697 with up to $200 gift cards

We are now tracking the best prices yet on the 2023 model LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TVs. BuyDig has the 65-inch model with a $150 Visa gift card down at $1,696.99 shipped and the 75-inch variant with a $200 Visa gift card attached at $2,696.99, both with free shipping. Regularly $2,500 and $3,600, you’re looking at up to $953 and $1,103 in savings, respectively, if you factor in the value of the Visa gift cards – for those unfamiliar you can use these Visa cards on just about anything too. Today’s deals don’t have as much gift card value as the last time we spotted these models on sale, but the straight up cash discounts are much better now ($300 lower) to deliver the best prices we have tracked since release. For comparison sake, these are the same prices you’ll find on Amazon right now, but you won’t get the added value of the gift card bonuses taking that route. Head below for more details.

These are LG’s 2023 model OLED displays with an “almost invisible bezel” joined by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR 10 alongside support for Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit gear, AirPlay 2, and more. Movie and game-enhancing features also include the 120Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. A bonus art gallery mode is in place here as well, allowing you to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space” in between shows, movies, and whatever else you might be actively doing on the display.

If the higher-end LG OLED treatment is a bit overkill for your needs, check out some of the more modest TV deals we are tracking below instead:

Land a 2023 TCL 4K smart TV without breaking the bank, prices from $260

Amazon’s 2-Series Fire TV displays hit new all-time lows from $110

VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz MQX QLED 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 now at $480

Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $418

LG C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!