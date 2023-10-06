Land a 2023 TCL 4K smart TV without breaking the bank, prices from $260 (Up to $130 off)

Alongside the early fall Prime Day in-house Fire TV deals, Amazon is now offering some solid offers on the now even more affordable entry-level TCL S4 2023 model 4K TVs. First up, you can score the TCL 50-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Google TV for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy, this is $90 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, this is only the second time we have seen this TV drop down into this price range. You’re looking at a notable price on a no-frills option for folks looking to land a 2023 model 50-inch display without breaking the bank. For further comparison, it also comes in at $20 under the price of Amazon’s early Prime day price on its 4-Series 50-inch entry-level model. The S4 might not have all the bells and whistles but it will still deliver a solid 4K display with direct access to your streaming services through Amazon’s Fire TV ecosystem. That’s on top of three HDMI inputs, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Bluetooth connectivity, and support for Amazon Alexa voice command action. The metal “bezel-less” design is also a nice touch. More deals and details below.

More TCL 2023 Class S4 4K TV deals:

If you’re looking to take it up a notch in the TCL 2023 4K TV lineup, ongoing price drops on the Q7 models are ready and waiting. Delivering a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display and “blistering fast 240Hz VRR,” these models are starting from $550 with all of the details you need waiting in our previous deal coverage.

TCL Class S4 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

TCL S4 Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home. HDR PRO delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. In addition, with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion, your favorite shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced for exceptional motion clarity.

