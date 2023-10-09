Canon’s iOS/Android vintage-style SELPHY photo printer hits $79 Amazon low (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering a solid deal on the Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Smartphone Photo Printer at $78.36 shipped. Regularly $149, this is up to 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $11 under our mention from this past summer, about $21 under the 2022 Black Friday price, and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to work with both iPhone and Android devices, the SELPHY can create gloriously vintage-style and nostalgic prints of your memories in roughly 43 seconds straight from your smartphone. Measuring out at between 2.4 and 2.7 inches in size, the photo paper used features a special coating to protect against splashes and fading alongside a scrapbook-ready sticky backing. Head below for more details. 

If you are going to leverage today’s featured deal to capture some holiday memories and the like, it might be worth using some of your savings to stock up on the compatible Canon SELPHY Square Printer Canon Color Ink Sheets – you can grab a 20-pack for $14 Prime shipped

Or forget all of that and outfit your iPhone with a lens attachment to take your digital photography game to new heights instead. The Moment iPhone 15 case collection and lens fixtures are some of our favorite alongside some of the latest from SANDMARC, including the 40x zoom Microscope model, the brand’s 16mm Wide Lens iPhone attachment, and its new Anamorphic lens, all with exclusive discounts at the ready. 

Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer features:

  • Print photos right from your phone or tablet – no computer, cables, or wires required
  • A special coating on each print protects against splashes, spills, and fading
  • Compact and Portable SELPHY Photo Printer
  • Print and Stick your Favorite Social Media Photos with the Paper’s Adhesive Backing

