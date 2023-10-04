SANDMARC’s new iPhone Microscope lens delivers up to 200x magnification [Exclusive deal]

SANDMARC is launching its brand iPhone magnification lens today, known as the Microscope. The brand might make my personal favorite leather iPhone cases and the most beautiful steel and titanium Apple Watch bands I’ve ever had the chance to review, but it really did cut its teeth in the iPhoneography world. It continues to ship its gorgeous metal lens connectors on the back of its pro-grade iPhone 15 cases, alongside a slew of new releases in its lens attachment lineup, with the latest coming in the form of the new Microscope Lens. The lens is said to deliver 40x magnification in the palm of your hand (or even more with iPhone 15 Max Pro); you can get a better idea of what it’s capable of and a notable exclusive deal on pre-orders down below.

SANDMARC Microscope iPhone magnification lens

After seeing the launch of the brand’s 16mm Wide Lens iPhone attachment and its new Anamorphic lens before that, SANDMARC is turning its attention to the magnification game.

The new SANDMARC Microscope Lens delivers 40x magnification “to capture details never possible with an iPhone before.” The brand says you can actually go “up to 200x on the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Telephoto camera.”

“On camera app, Macro Control must be adjusted. Step by step guide here. Third-party app required to use on 5x mode. Our suggested app: ProCamera.”

According to SANDMARC, one of the real challenges with shooting Microscope-style is lighting. The company says that, at such extreme magnification, having enough light to hit the object in order to generate a worthy image can be tough. This is why it has integrated built-in lighting that is USB-C chargeable into its new iPhone 15 Microscope Lens.

Features at a glance:

40x zoom

Multi-element glass

Finest details

Built-in light

USB-C charging

The iPhone 15 Microscope Lens comes with a clip-on mount, lens pouch, and a front/back lens cap alongside an iPhone 15 Pro case – it also works with its new leather iPhone 15 case collection detailed right here.

The new iPhone magnification lens package carries a regular price of $129.99 but will drop to $113.99 shipped with our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code at checkout.

Check it out in action below:

