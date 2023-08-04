SANDMARC debuts new 16mm Wide Lens iPhone attachment with exclusive discount

SANDMARC, one of our favorite iPhone accessory makers, is back again today with its new iPhone Wide Lens. The brand, despite making my personal favorite iPhone 14 case and some of the most gorgeous Apple bracelet-style straps out there, is firmly planted in the iPhoneography space and has been for many years. Its latest add-on iPhone accessory is looking to make your photos wider and more beautiful than ever with no additional gear needed (other than what’s included in the box, anyway). Now available for purchase, 9to5Toys readers can also score a sweet launch deal on the new iPhone Wide Lens attachment. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New SANDMARC iPhone Wide Lens attachment

Much like the Anamorphic model and 100mm Macro Lens attachments we featured from the brand this spring and summer, the latest Wide Lens Edition snaps right onto its wonderful iPhone cases, but it also ships with “the world’s thinnest lens case and a clip-mount” you can use if you don’t already own one.

SANDMARC says its new iPhone Wide Lens helps folks capture “ultra wide sharp photos and videos both in the front and rear iPhone camera” that are sharper than “iPhone’s native ultrawide camera especially in lowlight conditions.”

Here is an A/B comparison shot:

It features a multicoated 16mm lens that provides 0.56x magnification as well as a 110-degree field of view, and you can see it in action below:

The new SANDMARC iPhone Wide Lens attachment is now available for purchase for all of the current-generation iPhone 14 models at $129.99 shipped. However, using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will knock your total down to $116.99 shipped.

