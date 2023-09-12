Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for iPhone 15 series handsets

Joining all of the other new iPhone 15 cases that have hit the scene today, one of our favorite manufacturers is back with its latest collection. The Moment iPhone 15 case series continues to deliver some of the best options on the market, especially when it comes to photography-focused offerings.

Check out the new Moment iPhone 15 cases

While other brands are focused on launching an entire suite of new debuts for Apple’s latest, Moment is sticking with just a single new release today. As it does every year, the company is launching a photography-focused upgrade to your new handset that is compatible with its full lineup of accessories.

Meet the new Moment iPhone 15 Cases. This cover is largely the same as previous years, with the brand adopting an if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it mentality. In true Moment fashion, the covers have that signature textured backing with a ribbed rail on the outside for some added grip. On top of being designed to protect against 10-foot drops, there’s also the new fourth-generation TPU blend that is optimized for 5G connectivity, with some added polycarbonate to reinforce the whole package.

But that doesn’t mean that Moment isn’t making any adjustments. In fact, there are quite a few upgrades that really do make this the company’s best case to date and not just a tweaked version for the new smartphone. The new Moment iPhone 15 Cases now all sport anodized metal buttons for an even more premium feel, with that same sentiment carrying over to an extra-soft microfiber lining on the inside to protect your device.

There’s also a thinner (M) Force magnet array that, on top of being slimmer than previous models, is also 15% stronger. It’ll, of course, work with MagSafe charging, but Moment is also backing it with support for the Qi2 wireless standard, as well.

The new Moment iPhone 15 cases are now going up for pre-order before shipping next week. They’re slated to begin leaving the warehouse on September 22, which is when the new iPhone 15 devices will begin arriving. The covers will sell for $49.99 each and come in several colors.

Today’s reveals of the new Moment iPhone 15 cases arrive just shortly after the company launched its new smartphone lenses. Of course, the new covers are compatible with these accessories, which were designed to pair with Apple’s latest and take full advantage of the refreshed camera array. We fully break down what’s new with the updated T-Series lens collection, which is now beginning to ship, to go alongside the new cases.

To go alongside the cases, Moment also has a new screen protector. The $9.99 offering is just 0.3mm thick and has an oleophobic coating to repel oil and reduce fingerprints.

