SANDMARC brings that wide aspect J.J. Abrams flare to iPhone with new Anamorphic lens, plus exclusive launch price

Justin Kahn -
ExclusiveSmartphone AccessoriesNewsSANDMARC
10% off $153
SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens

SANDMARC is back again today to expand its lineup of iPhone lens attachments, but this time focusing on filmmakers. Last time around it launched its new 100mm Macro photography lens to enhance your summer photography game with a more “natural, organic look,” and this time around it is looking to deliver a filmic ultra-wide aspect ratio to your iPhone videos. Head below for a closer look, moire details on the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens, and an exclusive launch price just for 9to5Toys readers. 

New SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens

We have come to love the gear SANDMARC creates, whether it’s the leather and metal iPhone case I am using right now, its heavy-duty metal tripod we reviewed previously, or its gorgeous metal and titanium Apple Watch bracelets. But today we are focused on its brand new Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens. 

Taking things up a notch from its previously-available 1.33x Anamorphic model, the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens delivers an even wider aspect ratio to bring that “cinematic Hollywood look to your iPhone videos.”

It was designed with the serious filmmaker in mind (or just folks looking to take their iPhone content up a notch or two). Not only does it bring a much wider aspect ration to your films, but also the sought-after oval bokeh and horizontal lens flares we see in major motion pictures all the time. 

SANDMARC says its unique oval shape delivers far more horizontal information by squeezing the image just right – “a method popular among movie makers such as JJ Abrams and Steven Soderbergh.”

It is made from “best-in-class optics” with a multi-element and multi-coated glass treatment as well as the brand’s “patented thread design for direct filter mounting system.” Much like many of its iPhone lens attachments, it ships with a case so you can use it right away as well as being compatible with the brand’s amazing leather cases we reviewed previously (they are my favorite case on the market). 

Here’s a quick look at the technical details on the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens:

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.75:1 (video) for 1.55x Anamorphic
  • Field of view: 120° for 1.55x Anamorphic
  • Outer Thread 1.55x: 43mm
  • Inner Thread: 17mm
  • Compatible with 40.5mm step-up rings

The new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens is now available for purchase  at $169.99 with the case included, but you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to knock the total down to $152.99 shipped

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
SANDMARC

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Magic Bullet’s blender and food processor combo h...
Make fun summer vacation apparel with the Cricut Hat Pr...
Char-Broil’s offset smoker/charcoal grill combo u...
Microsoft’s latest i5 Surface Laptop Go 2 falls $...
WD launches new officially licensed 7,300MB/s SN850P NV...
Under Armour cuts up to 50% off outlet styles with deal...
Google’s Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of storage and...
9to5Toys Daily: June 6, 2023 – Apple Watch SE 2 all-t...
Load more...
Show More Comments