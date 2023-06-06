SANDMARC brings that wide aspect J.J. Abrams flare to iPhone with new Anamorphic lens, plus exclusive launch price

SANDMARC is back again today to expand its lineup of iPhone lens attachments, but this time focusing on filmmakers. Last time around it launched its new 100mm Macro photography lens to enhance your summer photography game with a more “natural, organic look,” and this time around it is looking to deliver a filmic ultra-wide aspect ratio to your iPhone videos. Head below for a closer look, moire details on the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens, and an exclusive launch price just for 9to5Toys readers.

New SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens

We have come to love the gear SANDMARC creates, whether it’s the leather and metal iPhone case I am using right now, its heavy-duty metal tripod we reviewed previously, or its gorgeous metal and titanium Apple Watch bracelets. But today we are focused on its brand new Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens.

Taking things up a notch from its previously-available 1.33x Anamorphic model, the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens delivers an even wider aspect ratio to bring that “cinematic Hollywood look to your iPhone videos.”

It was designed with the serious filmmaker in mind (or just folks looking to take their iPhone content up a notch or two). Not only does it bring a much wider aspect ration to your films, but also the sought-after oval bokeh and horizontal lens flares we see in major motion pictures all the time.

SANDMARC says its unique oval shape delivers far more horizontal information by squeezing the image just right – “a method popular among movie makers such as JJ Abrams and Steven Soderbergh.”

It is made from “best-in-class optics” with a multi-element and multi-coated glass treatment as well as the brand’s “patented thread design for direct filter mounting system.” Much like many of its iPhone lens attachments, it ships with a case so you can use it right away as well as being compatible with the brand’s amazing leather cases we reviewed previously (they are my favorite case on the market).

Here’s a quick look at the technical details on the new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens:

Aspect Ratio: 2.75:1 (video) for 1.55x Anamorphic

Field of view: 120° for 1.55x Anamorphic

Outer Thread 1.55x: 43mm

Inner Thread: 17mm

Compatible with 40.5mm step-up rings

The new SANDMARC Anamorphic 1.55x iPhone Lens is now available for purchase at $169.99 with the case included, but you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to knock the total down to $152.99 shipped.

