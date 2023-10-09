elago’s MS4 StandBy iPhone stand delivers a metal build down at $22.50 Prime shipped

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its metal MS4 Charging Stand for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $28 directly from elago, this model more typically goes for $25 at Amazon. Today’s deal is another 10% below that for the lowest price we can find. “Designed for iOS17 StandBy Mode,” the elago MS4 Charging Stand delivers a metal build with a receptacle for your Apple MagSafe charger and a cutout to neatly string the cable through. These stands with the built-in charger can be pricey, but if you already have a magnetic Apple puck laying around this is can be an affordable way to land a nice metal StandBy solution for the desk or nightstand. More details below.

With options ranging from $17 up to the higher-end all-in-one models, our recent roundup of our favorite StandBy-ready accessories is a wonderful resource to browse through. There are plenty of options there to check out, giving you a better idea of what’s out there before dropping your cash down.

You’ll also want to scope out the deals we spotted recently on ESR’s latest 7.5W StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand as well as this Journey 3-in-1 model with a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Anker’s recently refreshed MagGo lineup of gear also has some worthwhile considerations for your at-home and on-the-go charging kit to check out as well.

elago MS4 Charging Stand features:

Compatible with iPhone 12 Series / 13 Series / 14 Series(Except for iPhone 14 Pro) as long as it’s used with MagSafe compatible case and MagSafe Charger.

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms4 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter!

Great for personal use or a gift for any user of a mobile phone that is compatible with MagSafe. After an easy installation process, the ms4 holds your phone compatible with MagSafe and charges it.

The ms4 was designed to be as efficient as possible, allowing for facetime and other general phone use while charging.premium materials were used to create the stand. Anodized, non-recycled aluminum and premium silicone create a harmonious blend that helps protect your device and the surface the stand rests on from damage.



