elago’s MS4 StandBy iPhone stand delivers a metal build down at $22.50 Prime shipped

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its metal MS4 Charging Stand for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $28 directly from elago, this model more typically goes for $25 at Amazon. Today’s deal is another 10% below that for the lowest price we can find. “Designed for iOS17 StandBy Mode,” the elago MS4 Charging Stand delivers a metal build with a receptacle for your Apple MagSafe charger and a cutout to neatly string the cable through. These stands with the built-in charger can be pricey, but if you already have a magnetic Apple puck laying around this is can be an affordable way to land a nice metal StandBy solution for the desk or nightstand. More details below.
elago MS4 Charging Stand features:
- Compatible with iPhone 12 Series / 13 Series / 14 Series(Except for iPhone 14 Pro) as long as it’s used with MagSafe compatible case and MagSafe Charger.
- elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms4 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter!
- Great for personal use or a gift for any user of a mobile phone that is compatible with MagSafe. After an easy installation process, the ms4 holds your phone compatible with MagSafe and charges it.
- The ms4 was designed to be as efficient as possible, allowing for facetime and other general phone use while charging.premium materials were used to create the stand. Anodized, non-recycled aluminum and premium silicone create a harmonious blend that helps protect your device and the surface the stand rests on from damage.
