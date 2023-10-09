ESR’s latest 7.5W StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand now starts at $52

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand from $51.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched at $90 and more recently carries a regular price closer to $65 or $70. This is at least 20% under that to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. While this isn’t the premium 15W model, it also comes in at about half the price of that variant while providing a similar setup ready for StandBy mode, but with slower 7.5W charging speeds. It provides a magnetic charging perch for your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series device alongside a Qi charging pad on the base for AirPods and a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger you can take with you wherever you need it. The official Made for Apple Watch and iPhone charger stand also includes the cable and wall charger you’ll need to connect it. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for something affordable to string your Apple MagSafe puck charger through to provide a nice setup for StandBy, something like the elago MS2 Charging Stand is a solid option. It sells for just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon and provides an affordable home to rest your Apple handset down on the nightstand or elsewhere.

Alongside the deal we spotted on Journey’s 3-in-1 charging stand with a removable Apple Watch charger of its own, we have also recently rounded up some of our favorite StandBy-ready charger options to support the new Apple functionality. Dive in right here to scope out a host of our favorite options across a series of price ranges. The brand new telescoping mophie 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is worth a closer look as well.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand features:

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

