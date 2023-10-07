StandBy-ready Journey 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand now down at $112 (Reg. $140)

After seeing a solid price drop on its MagSafe Wireless Charging Desk Mat, Journey is now offering its TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for your entire Apple kit down at $111.99 shipped. Regularly $140, it will drop 20% using code SAVE20 at checkout. This model launched back in January as the brand’s latest MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand that is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. Much like we described in the recent ALTI Desk Mat deal, Journey gear almost never drops below the 20% deal we are tracking today. Head below for more details.

I still use this model to this day after enjoying my time with it for review. It features a metal stand that extends from the wireless charging-equipped base to hold up the 7.5W MagSafe charging pad for your iPhone and the new StandBy mode. Around back, you’ll find a removable magnetic Apple Watch charger that can pull away from the stand to be used on-the-go with any USB-C port you might have at your disposal. There’s even a little cap to pop on the stand when the Apple Watch charger has been removed to maintain a clean look. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review.

While we are talking gear for Apple’s new StandBy feature on iPhone, we recently put together a roundup of a series of options across a range of price drops to leverage the new functionality. Dive in right here for a closer look at some of our favorite options.

Journey TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods/Pro with JOURNEY’S Rapid TRIO Wireless Charging Stand. Works with all models of iPhone 12/13/14/15 series, Airpods(wireless charging models) and all models of Apple Watch (Series 1-9, SE, Ultra 1/2). Dynamise your charging routine even further with the Rapid TRIO’s detachable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Out of office? Slip the charger into your bag and plug into a USB-C port to charge your Apple Watch.

