Amazon’s 2023 All-new Echo Buds with Alexa drop to just $35 in fall Prime Day sale (30% off)

As part of its now live early October Prime Day deals, Amazon is now bringing back its best price ever on the All-new Echo Buds at just $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have seen a few price drops to $40 since they were released earlier this year, an even one at $37.50, but today’s offer brings back the summer Prime Day deal to match the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking for an affordable pair of new smart wireless earbuds or a spare set, these Alexa-equipped buds are a solid option at this price. A sweat-resistant workout-ready design joins 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case – a 15-minute quick charge brings an additional 2 hours – while you can leverage Alexa to “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more.” Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

Amazon has packed these now even more affordable wireless earbuds with dual ear action so can use one or both buds at the same time with on-ear detection Amazon says “will automatically pause playback when one or both earbuds are removed” – a simple tap will resume playback as well.

This morning also saw a host of other early October Prime Day deals go live including a range of Fire tablets headlined by the flagship Max 11 that has now returned to its best price ever to match the summer Prime Day deal. Scope those out right here.

And here’s all of the brand new gear Amazon revealed at its September hardware event.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

