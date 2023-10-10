Best Razer fall Prime Day gaming gear deals from $35: Mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers, more

This is the place to find all of the most notable Razer fall Prime Day deals as they go live. We have already detailed the Logitech, HyperX, SteelSeries, and CORSAIR PC gaming deals on tap this year, among others, and now it’s time to roundup everything from the Razer camp. Joining deals now live on its gaming mice, headsets, keyboards, speakers, controllers, and more starting from $35, we are hoping to see even more gear from the brand drop in price for the second-half of Amazon’s 2-day shopping event, but only time will tell. For now, everything at the ready is waiting down below.
Razer fall Prime Day keyboard deals:
- Razer Ornata V3 X $35 (Reg. $40)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless $85.50 (Reg. $150)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless $68 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog $155 (Reg. $250)
- And even more…
Razer mice/controller deals:
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable $44 (Reg. $70)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless $117 (Reg. $160)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller $86 (Reg. $150)
- Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse $91 (Reg. $130)
- Razer’s DualSense controller chargers at Amazon lows from $17 (Reg. $40)
- And even more…
Razer headset deals:
- Razer Kaira X Wired Headset $40 (Reg. $60)
- Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox $49 (Reg. $80+)
- Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 $59.50 (Reg. $99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming $60 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Barracuda Wireless $100 (Reg. $160)
- And even more…
And more…
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam $76 (Reg. $95+)
- Razer Nommo Chroma speakers $127 (Reg. $150)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic $60 (Reg. $100)
- Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips from $80
- And even more…
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Keyboard features:
- Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches: Built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm, these smooth switches have no tactile feedback and include sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further.
- Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys
- Compact form factor: The tenkeyless design allows for easier positioning to get your setup just right, and is ideal for gamers who prefer a minimalist desktop
- Fully Programmable Macros: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands
