Best Razer fall Prime Day gaming gear deals from $35: Mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers, more

Justin Kahn -
Now live From $35
Razer fall Prime Day gaming deals

This is the place to find all of the most notable Razer fall Prime Day deals as they go live. We have already detailed the Logitech, HyperX, SteelSeries, and CORSAIR PC gaming deals on tap this year, among others, and now it’s time to roundup everything from the Razer camp. Joining deals now live on its gaming mice, headsets, keyboards, speakers, controllers, and more starting from $35, we are hoping to see even more gear from the brand drop in price for the second-half of Amazon’s 2-day shopping event, but only time will tell. For now, everything at the ready is waiting down below. 

Razer fall Prime Day keyboard deals:

Razer mice/controller deals:

Razer headset deals:

And more…

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Keyboard features:

  • Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches: Built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm, these smooth switches have no tactile feedback and include sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further.
  • Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys
  • Compact form factor: The tenkeyless design allows for easier positioning to get your setup just right, and is ideal for gamers who prefer a minimalist desktop
  • Fully Programmable Macros: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

