Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, more PC gaming gear up to 42% off for fall Prime Day from $32

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now launched a massive PC gaming peripherals sale loaded with gear from Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX and more. You’re looking at up to 42% off on everything from battlestation-ready keyboards and mice to headsets and more to upgrade your setup at a major discount. You’ll find both entry-level and higher-end gear on tap here as part of the Prime Day PC gear sale and a bunch of our top picks from the lot are waiting down below the fold.

Fall Prime Day PC gaming keyboard deals:

PC gaming headset deals:

PC mice deals:

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard features:

Actuation at the speed of light now comes with the finest degree of control — set a desired actuation point to suit your playstyle, or use analog input for smoother, more nuanced control. Unlock maximum speed & response with the ability to release & repeatedly press keys at a faster rate (feature enabled in the Actuation tab of Razer Synapse). Harder and more durable than ABS, these tough keycaps won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!