Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, more PC gaming gear up to 42% off for fall Prime Day from $32

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now launched a massive PC gaming peripherals sale loaded with gear from Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX and more. You’re looking at up to 42% off on everything from battlestation-ready keyboards and mice to headsets and more to upgrade your setup at a major discount. You’ll find both entry-level and higher-end gear on tap here as part of the Prime Day PC gear sale and a bunch of our top picks from the lot are waiting down below the fold.
Fall Prime Day PC gaming keyboard deals:
- SteelSeries USB Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical $64 (Reg. $100)
- Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical $140 (Reg. $170)
- Razer Huntsman V2 Analog $155 (Reg. $250)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless $175 (Reg. $250)
- Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical $180 (Reg. $250)
- And even more…
PC gaming headset deals:
- SteelSeries Arctis Prime $43 (Reg. $70)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming $60 (Reg. $100)
- HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless $70 (Reg. $100)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S $70 (Reg. $130)
- Razer Barracuda Wireless $100 (Reg. $160)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless $169 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
PC mice deals:
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 $32 (Reg. $60)
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless $35 (Reg. $50)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable $44 (Reg. $70)
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless $60 (Reg. $100)
- And even more…
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard features:
Actuation at the speed of light now comes with the finest degree of control — set a desired actuation point to suit your playstyle, or use analog input for smoother, more nuanced control. Unlock maximum speed & response with the ability to release & repeatedly press keys at a faster rate (feature enabled in the Actuation tab of Razer Synapse). Harder and more durable than ABS, these tough keycaps won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!