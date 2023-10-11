Today’s best Android app deals: Ramen Sensei, Angelo and Deemon, Galaxy Genome, more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals now sits alongside our day 2 coverage of the fall Prime Day event with everything ready and waiting for you in our master deal hub. Some of the latest hardware deals on the Android-friendly side of the fence include the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Google Nest Thermostat with Matter, and ASUS’ Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe, but there are plenty more where those came from. As for the apps, highlight titles include Galaxy Genome, The Ramen Sensei, Angelo and Deemon, Point, Underworld Office, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Build your ramen rep by fashioning the ultimate bowl from a vast assortment of noodles, soup, and toppings. From roast pork to miso, mackerel, and more–the only limit is your imagination, meaning you’ll need to use your noodle to nail the right recipes and bring hungry customers in by the crowd! Enter contests and see how you size up against rivals, thus cementing your standing as superlative sensei of the savory! Succeed–and one day you might even have your own ramen theme park!

