Upgrade the home theater with Bose sound bars and audio systems from $399 (Up to $200 off)

While we have already featured the Prime Big Deal Days Bose headphone and speaker discounts, it’s now time for the brand’s home theater gear. Bose offers an extensive range of sound bar and home theater system solutions and we are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings across the lineup. In fact, much of the deals you’ll find waiting down below are now undercutting our previous mentions that landed as part of its September sale event – the Deluxe Home Theater System has now dropped another $200 for example. While the brand’s new Smart Ultra Soundbar that launched last month is yet to see any deals, there are plenty of big-time price drops to browse through below on its more than capable existing lineup.

Bose fall Prime Day home theater deals:

Check out this deal on JBL’s premium 5.1-ch. sound bar at $300 off and then head over to our wide-ranging fall Prime Day 4K TV roundup. With all-time lows starting at $110 and as much as $1,600 in savings at the ready, you’ll find both entry-level and high-end displays to upgrade your home theater ahead of the holidays at the ready.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 features:

Smart Soundbar 600 is a Dolby Atmos soundbar that also features proprietary TrueSpace technology and two upward firing transducers to deliver shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music. No matter what you’re watching, Bose TrueSpace technology intelligently analyzes signals other than Dolby Atmos, like stereo or 5.1, and upmixes them to create an immersive multi-channel sound experience. The acoustic architecture squeezes 5 speakers (including 2 upward firing) into a small, 27.5” wide soundbar to spread sound across the room: horizontally left and right, forward, and overhead.

