Best fall Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $1,600 off: Sony, LG, TCL, Amazon, Hisense, more from $110

This is the place to find all of the best fall Prime Day 4K TV deals. We are once again creating a master hub to house all of this year’s best deals on 4K TV deals for Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, or the Prime Big Deal Days sale as it is officially known. This can be a great time to save hundreds (or even thousands) on that new 4K display you’ve had your eye, whether you’re looking to upgrade for the busy holiday gaming release schedule, the 2023 NFL/NBA season, or otherwise. This year’s roundup of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals is loaded with 2023 models from all of the major brands, including Sony, LG, and Samsung, as well as all-time lows on Amazon’s in-house Fire TV models and the latest releases from Hisense, TCL, and others. So without further ado, head below for a closer look at all of this year’s best 4K TV deals we are tracking.
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals
Much like year’s past and the summer Prime Day event, our top-most section of the best 4K TV deals will feature some of the more doorbuster-worthy price drops. That’s on top of some affordable options and particularly notable offers on standout 2023 releases in the OLED and mini-LED categories from the big three TV brands. It is also the place where we will be adding new deals as the pop up throughout the next 48-hours as we scan through hundreds of price drops across all of the major online retailers.
Doorbuster-worthy Prime Day 4K TVs
- LG 65-inch Class B3 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $2,400)
- Using code BKY at checkout
- Sony 85-inch X90L Smart Google TV $1,998 (Reg. $3,300)
- onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHDLED Frameless Roku Smart TV $498 (Reg. $578)
- VIZIO 75-inch Class P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV $998 (Reg. $1,198)
- TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV $138 (Reg. $350)
Sony Prime Day 4K TV deals
- Sony 75-inch X90K Series Smart Google TV $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- Sony X90L LED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,098 (Reg. $1,300+)
- Sony A80L OLED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,598 (Reg. $1,900+)
- Sony X93L mini-LED BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs from $1,698 (Reg. $2,400+)
- Sony X77L 4K Ultra HD TVs from $398 (Reg. $450+)
- Sony X80K 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TVs from $648 (Reg. $700+)
- Buy two save $100 with code 7752B98B
- And even more…
LG fall Prime Day 4K TV deals
- LG 65-inch Class B3 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV $1,297 (Reg. $2,400)
- Using code BKY at checkout
- LG QNED85 Class mini-LED Smart TVs from $1,197 (Reg. $1,800+)
- And even more…
TCL smart 4K TV deals
- TCL 55-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $448 (Reg. $650+)
- TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $548 (Reg. $600+)
- TCL 75-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $998 (Reg. $1,400)
- TCL 85-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV $1,598 (Reg. $2,200)
- TCL 50-inch Class S4 $260 (Reg. up to $350)
- TCL 55-inch Class S4 $270 (Reg. up to $380)
- TCL 65-inch Class S4 $400 (Reg. up to $530)
- TCL 75-inch Class S4 $580 (Reg. up to $650)
Hisense
- U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $398 (Reg. $580+)
- U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $578 (Reg. $800+)
- U8 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TVs from $748 (Reg. $1,100+)
Samsung Prime Day 4K TV deals:
- Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TVs from $1,098 (Reg. $1,300+)
- Samsung QN85C QLED 4K TVs from $1,098 (Reg. $1,500+)
- Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TVs from $1,298 (Reg. $1,500+)
- Samsung Q90C QLED 4K TVs from $1,298 (Reg. $1,600+)
- And even more…
Samsung The Frame deals
- Samsung Frame 2022 32-inch $418 (Reg. $598)
- Samsung Frame 2022 43-inch $728 (Reg. $998)
- Samsung Frame 2022 50-inch $868 (Reg. $1,298)
- Samsung Frame 2022 55-inch $1,088 (Reg. $1,498)
- Samsung Frame 2022 65-inch $1,398 (Reg. $1,998)
- Samsung Frame 2022 75-inch $1,998 (Reg. $2,998)
- Samsung Frame 2022 85-inch $2,698 (Reg. $4,298)
Amazon fall Prime Day 4K TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV 2-Series from $110 (Reg. $200+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series from $380 (Reg. $450+)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series from $280 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD from $250 (Reg. $370+)
- And even more…
