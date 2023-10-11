Sparkling holiday cocktails await with up to 37% off SodaStream bundles and accessories from $10

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is offering up to 37% off a range of SodaStream’s latest sparkling water makers. One standout has the 2023 model SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker bundled with some extras you would have had to purchase anyway for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, you’re looking 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also only $24 over the standard model without all of the extras and matches the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. And keep in mind, most of the extras here are stuff you’re going to have to buy down the line anyway, including a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders and three dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottles, alongside a pair of 40ml bubly drops flavors. Homemade sparkling water, elevated holiday cocktails, and the new LED lighting on this model awaits. Swing by our launch coverage for a closer look and down below for more details.

If the bundle or the built-in LED lighting on the latest model isn’t of interest you’ll find the starter kits on sale starting from $99.99 shipped and with up to 37% in savings. Those deals also join offers on the brand’s other flavor kits and accessories from $10 as well as the Art model that features a vintage-style pull handle design. All of the fall Prime Day SodaStream offers are waiting right here.

More notable fall Prime Day kitchen deals:

SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: Sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, and (3) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

SodaStream E-TERRA machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder.

