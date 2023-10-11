UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger with 15W MagSafe falls to $140 (Save $40)

After just launching to close out summer , the all-new UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger with MagSafe is on sale. Well, technically it was on sale at launch. But now, it’s seeing a far more compelling offer. Right now at Amazon, you can drop the price of the 4-in-1 charger to $139.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag with $50 in savings attached. It’s also the third discount to date. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger arrives with an unconventional 4-in-1 design. Normally that would mean having four ports to plug in gear. But with this new release, it actually means having dual USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a 15W MagSafe charger on top. All housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, the desktop build can top off your iPhone 14 or the upcoming 15 series at its full rate while still having enough juice for a MacBook and other accessories.

But if you’re looking for a new charger that first and foremost is made for your MacBook, the new 300W Nexode charging station from UGREEN is certainly worth a look. It just launched today, arriving with a more traditional 5-port design that packs in a massive 300W of juice for topping off your M2 Pro machine and more. It also lands with a 26% off launch discount that drops the price down to $200, too.

UGREEN Nexode MagSafe charger features:

This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 12-14 series. Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Pro M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min. With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time

