Today’s best iOS game and app deals: SpongeBob, Chicken Police, Townsmen, more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we spotted on Twelve South’s HiRise 3 and Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro that now starts at $910 lows. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Chicken Police, Townsmen Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FlapThatBat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Eclipse Guide：Solar Eclipse’23: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toca Boca Jr: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $10 (Reg. $20)

SpongeBob SquarePants features:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

