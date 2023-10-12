Today’s best iOS game and app deals: SpongeBob, Chicken Police, Townsmen, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
SpongeBob SquarePants

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the deals we spotted on Twelve South’s HiRise 3 and Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro that now starts at $910 lows. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Chicken Police, Townsmen Premium, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: My Books Read: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FlapThatBat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, Mario, Spider-Man, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Eclipse Guide：Solar Eclipse’23: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Toca Boca Jr: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colossatron: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Sun: Origin: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $10 (Reg. $20)

SpongeBob SquarePants features:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Re...
Save $500 on Samsung’s 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2...
Save up to 53% on ZAGG’s backlit 10.9- and 12.9-i...
Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 15...
Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbox controller wit...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starts at $910 ...
Score a regularly $350 Nintendo OLED Switch today at $3...
Very first chance to save on epic new 8Bitdo NES-style ...
Load more...
Show More Comments