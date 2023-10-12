Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $60

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HiRise 3 for the best price yet. This is one of our favorite 3-in-1 charging stands on the market, and now it sells for just $59.99 shipped. That’s a $40 discount from the usual $100 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw it sell for $75, with today’s offer beating that by an extra $15. This is a personal favorite in the world of 7.5W MagSafe chargers, which I detail over in my hands-on review. It’s even better with StandBy support now in the mix, too.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 15 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 9, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like.

The Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South on the other hand is a more affordable solution for propping your iPhone 15 up while it charges. It’s on sale right now as part of a 12% off sitewide sale direct from the company, delivering the single device charger on sale for $35. You’ll also need to bring your own MagSafe charger from Apple, while enjoying much of the same Twelve South stylings in the process.

And if you want something even more capable, just don’t forget about the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger that just launched. It’s one of the most impressive 3-in-1 chargers on the market, and is now shipping. Our hands-on review breaks down the whole experience.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

