Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, Mario, Spider-Man, more

Alongside the hangover fall Prime day console game deals you’ll find waiting down below, the PlayStation Store is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge down at $17.49 in digital form. Regularly $25, this is a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the last deal price and well under our previous mention on physical copies that are now back up to $35 on Amazon. This is a classic-style Turtles beat ‘em up experience that harkens back to the wonderful Turtles in Time era. Complete with a sort of modern pixel art visual approach, it is an all-new story and features support for up to six players simultaneously. Head below for more of today’s best game deals.
Hangover Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
Hangover Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $35 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
