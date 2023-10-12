Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, Mario, Spider-Man, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesPSN
30% off $17.50
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

Alongside the hangover fall Prime day console game deals you’ll find waiting down below, the PlayStation Store is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge down at $17.49 in digital form. Regularly $25, this is a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the last deal price and well under our previous mention on physical copies that are now back up to $35 on Amazon. This is a classic-style Turtles beat ‘em up experience that harkens back to the wonderful Turtles in Time era. Complete with a sort of modern pixel art visual approach, it is an all-new story and features support for up to six players simultaneously. Head below for more of today’s best game deals. 

