Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, Mario, Spider-Man, more

Alongside the hangover fall Prime day console game deals you’ll find waiting down below, the PlayStation Store is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge down at $17.49 in digital form. Regularly $25, this is a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the last deal price and well under our previous mention on physical copies that are now back up to $35 on Amazon. This is a classic-style Turtles beat ‘em up experience that harkens back to the wonderful Turtles in Time era. Complete with a sort of modern pixel art visual approach, it is an all-new story and features support for up to six players simultaneously. Head below for more of today’s best game deals.

Hangover Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

Hangover Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!