Save $600 on the latest 120Hz X90L 75-inch Sony 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay at $1,598

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 75-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD X90L Series BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV at $1,598 shipped. Regularly $2,200, this is over $600 off and the lowest price we can find. This model launched on Amazon back in June, is now $200 under the deal we spotted in August, and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. Ready to upgrade your 2023 NFL and NBA enjoyment, it is also PS5-enhanced and a sweet new display just in-time for the Spider-Man 2 release this Friday. It delivers “auto HDR Tone Mapping [that] automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes” alongside a 120Hz panel with HDR 10. The Google TV action also includes Apple’s AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs with a pair USB jacks and built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for more details.

On the far more modest side of things, if your main entertainment display is fine as is or you just upgraded during the fall Prime Day event, something like the Amazon 2-Series we are tracking might be a better fit. Solid low-cost options for bedrooms, home offices, or even the kitchen, they are still sitting at the best prices we have ever tracked starting from $110 shipped.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch though, the 85-inch version of the model featured up top is also still on sale at the Amazon all-time low. Delivering up to $1,300 in savings and the same specs as the 75-incher above, it ups the ante with an even larger PS5-enhanced display at the best price we have tracked yet. All of the details are right here.

Sony 4K X90L Series BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV features:

See a vivid, crisp picture while you watch and game, all enhanced by Full Array LED and powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. XR Contrast Booster precisely controls zones of LEDs expanding the contrast range for deep, detailed blacks and increased peak brightness. Sony TVs deliver a thrilling gaming experience with support for 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1. With 4K/120 you get up to 120fps in 4K resolution on compatible games.

