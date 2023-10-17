HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $70 Amazon low

Joining an ongoing deal on the full-size model, Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid 22% price drop and the lowest we can find on this configuration. While we have seen the Aqua switches model go for a touch less, today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked on the HyperX Blue Switch variant. The TKL form-factor delivers a more compact keyboard experience, leaving more room for rapid mouse movements on your desktop. It packs in custom-designed HyperX mechanical switches ”rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality” alongside RGB backlit keys with the ability to “create your own custom-designed lightshows, save them directly to the keyboard, and take them with you on the go.” The aircraft-grade aluminum keyboard also features “100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover” to ensure “that all your keypresses register.” More details below.

If you drop down to the HyperX Alloy Core RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard, as opposed to the mechanical switches above, there’s plenty of savings to be had. It’s not as high-end a solution for your battlestation, but you can score this model with a similar RGB lighting experience down at just $36 shipped on Amazon.

Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub for more including this offer on the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard. This model has now returned to the Amazon all-time low at $170 shipped with an aluminum top plate, 16.8 million Chroma colors and effects, as well as Razer’s multi-function roller and media button. All of the details you need on this deal while it’s still live are waiting right here.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The sleek tenkeyless form factor gives you more space for rapid mouse movements, especially in desktop setups that are too tight for a full-sized keyboard. Custom-designed to be a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality. The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable. HyperX mechanical switches feature an exposed LED for brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!