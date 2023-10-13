New all-time knocks HyperX’s Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Keyboard down to $66 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $65.99 shipped. This model launched in summer 2022 at $120 and still regularly fetches that much or more. Today’s deal clocks in at 45% off the going rate to deliver a new all-time low on the full-size model. The textured PBT keycaps with side-printing join responsive HyperX Blue mechanical switches “rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.” The aircraft-grade aluminum body casing also houses customizable RGB lighting effects across the deck alongside the adjustable two-step keyboard feet and 100% anti-ghosting with N-key rollover. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option worth considering is the HyperX Alloy Origins 60. This model features a more compact 60% form-factor alongside similar RGB action and an aircraft-grade aluminum body. And you can score an Amazon renewed unit for $60 shipped today. “Amazon Renewed products will be packaged in either original packaging or in a new and clean cardboard box. Amazon Renewed products will be clean and will have minimal to no signs of wear or visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length. The products will have batteries which exceed 80% capacity relative to new and will function like new.”

Maker sure you scope out our hands-on review of the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 model to get a better idea of what the brand offers and then check out our coverage of the brand new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation from Razer. While you’re at it, Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard with hot-swappable caps is worth a look as well, much like the more affordable V4/X models from $130 that landed just before that.

HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

High-quality, durable PBT keycaps: These durable, texture PBT keycaps also feature side-printing, removing the printing from contact to ensure long-term legibility.

Responsive HyperX Mechanical Switches: HyperX-designed key switches blend responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.

Built strong: Aircraft-grade aluminum body: The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance; battle after battle, night after night.

Compact design to maximize space: Alloy Origins is full-sized, but its sleek, space-saving form factor frees up room on crowded desktop setups.

Radiant RGB lighting effects: HyperX mechanical switches feature an exposed LED for brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.

