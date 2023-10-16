Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard with clicky switches returns to $170 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard with clicky optical switches down at $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $30 price drop, the best price we have tracked in about a month, and the lowest total we can find. While we have seen the linear switch model go for $10 less, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the clicky optical model. Backed by a “70-million keystroke” lifespan, this keyboard features laser-etched keycaps alongside Razer’s multi-function roller and media button. The aluminum top plate also houses the brand’s RGB Chroma treatment, delivering 16.8 million colors and effects to your battlestation “including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the Razer gear, we are still tracking a notable price drop on HyperX’s Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Keyboard at $66. This regularly $120 deck will deliver its own RGB action to your setup at a much lower price tag and it is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Take a closer look while the price is right in our previous deal coverage.

Then swing by our PC gaming deals hub for additional discounts to upgrade your setup ahead of the busy holiday release schedule. If your internals need a boost in power, it doesn’t get a whole lot faster than the Crucial Gen5 T700 NVMe SSD that clocks in at up to 12,400MB/s. You can currently land the 2TB model at its best price ever on Amazon and you’ll find all of the details you need on this offer waiting right here.

Razer DeathStalker V2 features:

Perform quicker keystrokes with all-new switches that have a shorter actuation height for reduced key travel, backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan for long-lasting performance. The keyboard’s slim profile ensures neutral hand positioning for long hours of use with little strain, while its aluminum alloy top plate provides greater durability with a satisfying heft. With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects — including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games.

