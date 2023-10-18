Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Summer Catchers, Go Rally, Juice Watch, more

Your mid-week collection of the best deals on iOS games and apps is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Before you dive in, scope out the discount we are tracking on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, which is now at the best price of the season, alongside everything you’ll find in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Summer Catchers, Go Rally, Juice Watch, Monopoly Sudoku, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teen Girl Squad Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Xbox Shocktober over 270 horror/zombie titles up to 75% off, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Pepi Tree: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Planet Gravity – SimulateOrbit: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pepi Bath: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slaughter 2: Prison Assault: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home+ 6: $10 (Reg. $15)

Summer Catchers features:

Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime in Summer Catchers. With your trusty wooden car you must travel to distant lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races in your quest to finally experience summer. However the journey won’t be easy. Driving through shadowy forests, dark swamps, vast valleys and underground cities you will encounter obstacles and larger than life situations. With your trusty travel bag in hand, you can work your way through these uncharted lands and just like in real life, find a few friends and secrets along the way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!